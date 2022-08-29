Hawaii Island police investigating after child killed in apparent gun accident

HONOKAA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A child was killed Sunday afternoon in a reported shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii Island police said.

Authorities responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. to a report of an unconscious child following a shooting incident at Boy Scout Camp Honokaia.

Responding officers found the lifeless child near the rifle range. He appeared to have a single gunshot wound, police said.

He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where official pronouncement of death was made.

His identity is being withheld pending an autopsy and notification of next of kin.

The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning to determine his exact cause of death.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.