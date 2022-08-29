Hawaii Island police arrest man accused of trapping student inside school bathroom

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with kidnapping of a minor at a school in Honaunau last Wednesday, Hawaii Island police said.

Police said the man went into Honaunau Elementary School with a weapon, followed a student into a restroom and trapped her inside.

However, a bystander who heard the commotion was able to open the restroom door and the student was able to escape.

Police arrested Christopher Estoy, of Kailua-Kona, on suspicion of kidnapping, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and unlawful imprisonment.

He was also charged for unrelated offenses in a separate burglary at the Dolphin Bay Hotel in Hilo on Aug. 8 as well as an outstanding Circuit Court bench warrant.

Police said Estoy already has a prior felony kidnapping conviction.

His bail has been set at $125,000.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.