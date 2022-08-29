Tributes
Forecast: Light winds and small surf expected for the next 5 days

Your top local stories for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
By Billy V
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:26 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will weaken on Monday, allowing localized land and sea breezes to become common in the more sheltered leeward areas through mid week.

Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas during the night and early morning hours, then transition over to the island interiors and leeward areas each afternoon with drier more stable conditions overspreading the entire state Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Moderate trade winds will return for the latter part of the work week, and we should also see an increase in trade wind showers with a more typical mainly windward and mauka focused shower pattern is expected late Friday through next weekend, with moderate trades prevailing.

Small swells from the southern hemisphere will remain small into the first week of September likely enough to keep the surf from going flat this week. Similar surf is expected along north facing shores for the week as the northern Pacific remains quiet.

A compact low pressure system could generate a small north-northeast pulse for next weekend, but that is about it as we head into September.

Surf along east facing shores will ease through the first half of the week as the trades lower, then slightly pickup by the weekend as the trades return.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

