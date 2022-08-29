Tributes
City prosecutor to discuss 2019 officer-involved shooting at Kapolei gas station

The deadly officer-involved shooting happened in November 2019 at a Kapolei gas station.
The deadly officer-involved shooting happened in November 2019 at a Kapolei gas station.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:41 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm is holding a press conference Monday to discuss an officer-involved shooting at a Kapolei gas station in 2019.

Authorities said 30-year-old Michael Kahalehoe was fatally shot by plainclothes officers at a Shell gas station on Farrington Highway in November 2019.

HPD said Kahalehoe and a second suspect, Melvin Spillner, were spotted in a stolen car used in an armed robbery when they were stopped by officers. The two suspects then attempted to flee the scene.

Police said five officers fired an estimated 20 rounds at Kahalehoe, who was driving the vehicle.

Court records show both men were fugitives with long rap sheets.

Officials said the 30-year-old had 17 prior convictions, six of which were felonies for vehicle theft, drugs and weapons violations.

This story will be updated.

