Trade winds easing for Sunday, lighter for the new work week

Trade wind speeds have peaked and will ease up slightly for Sunday, with showers focusing on windward and mauka areas during the overnight hours. The winds will become lighter Monday and Tuesday, setting up another round of afternoon sea breezes, with possible cloud buildups and pop-up showers for interior and leeward sections of the islands. Trade winds should rebuild Wednesday.

Surf will remain quiet for the foreseeable future, with no significant swells expected. Best bet for waves will be on east shores, with choppy 2 to 4 footers. A small craft advisory remains posted overnight for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

