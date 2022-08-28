Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Trade winds easing for Sunday, lighter for the new work week

Breezy trade winds will gradually weaken Sunday and Monday.
Breezy trade winds will gradually weaken Sunday and Monday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade wind speeds have peaked and will ease up slightly for Sunday, with showers focusing on windward and mauka areas during the overnight hours. The winds will become lighter Monday and Tuesday, setting up another round of afternoon sea breezes, with possible cloud buildups and pop-up showers for interior and leeward sections of the islands. Trade winds should rebuild Wednesday.

Surf will remain quiet for the foreseeable future, with no significant swells expected. Best bet for waves will be on east shores, with choppy 2 to 4 footers. A small craft advisory remains posted overnight for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koa Kaakimaka
Hawaii Island man found guilty of filming 15-year-old girl while she was showering
Hotels in Waikiki.
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Driver in ‘horrific’ North Shore crash indicted on 2 counts of manslaughter
Hawaiian Airlines has just launched a campaign to hire hundreds.
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson (right) stands with former President Obama and fellow paramedic Kea...
Donations pour in to help paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire

Latest News

Fire photo of a wildfire on Hawaii Island
Red flag warning canceled for leeward areas
Mostly dry weather is moving in as a trough departs to the west.
Stronger trades, drier weather moving in
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Who is ready for trades to return? And a few passing showers!
Trade winds will spread over the islands from east to west and become breezy over the weekend.
Humid weather for now, but breezy trade winds on the doorstep