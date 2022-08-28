Tributes
Survey: Hawaii residents want more tourism management efforts

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Visitor access fees to state parks and trails are just one of the many tourism management efforts supported by Hawaii residents.

That’s according to a recent Resident Sentiment Survey by the State of Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) for Spring 2022.

The survey found that the support for destination management and regenerative tourism efforts remain strong.

Data from the survey includes:

  • Over 70% supported visitor access fees to state parks and trails,
  • 91% of residents find it important to educate visitors and residents to take care of the islands and each other,
  • 70% encourage visitors to volunteer and give back during their visits to Hawaii,
  • 77% find it important to eliminate illegal vacation rentals on their island,
  • 92% agreed that visitors need to be educated about protecting Hawaii’s natural environment and cultural resources,
  • And 66% expressed strong support for using tax dollars to manage the impacts of tourism in their community rather than encourage tourism.

In addition, the survey found that early signs of strengthening resident sentiment toward tourism are appearing.

Nearly 50% of residents said they felt more effort is being made to balance economic benefits of tourism and residents’ quality of life. A surprising amount of residents admitted that tourism brought more benefits than problems.

Meanwhile, officials said residents who are aware of tourism management efforts are generally more positive towards tourism, but less than 30% of residents statewide were aware of tourism management efforts.

The state tourism department said next steps include further improving resident sentiment, building awareness of tourism management efforts, along with the economic/quality of life benefits of tourism.

The survey was fielded from May 7 through July 30, officials said. Almost 2,000 residents from all four counties participated in the survey by phone and online.

To access full results from the Spring 2022 Resident Sentiment Survey, click here.

