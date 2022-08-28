Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them

Houston police say a man evicted from an apartment building set fire to the house to lure out...
Houston police say a man evicted from an apartment building set fire to the house to lure out other tenants, then shot three dead and wounded two others.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:32 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in a mixed industrial-residential neighborhood in southwest Houston. Police and fire crews responded to the apartment house after reports of the fire, police Chief Troy Finner said.

The gunman opened fire on the other tenants as they emerged from the house, possibly with a shotgun, wounding five, Finner said. Two were dead at the scene, and one died at a hospital. Fire teams rescued two other wounded men, who were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, he said.

The man then opened fire as the firefighters battled the fire, forcing them to take cover until police officers spotted the prone gunman and shot him dead, Finner said.

No identities have been released, and no firefighters or officers were wounded, he said.

“I’ve seen things I have not seen before in 32 years, and it has happened time and time again,” Finner said. “We just ask that the community come together.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old boy says he was riding his bike when a man in a truck told him to get in.
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Hotels in Waikiki.
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call
Koa Kaakimaka
Hawaii Island man found guilty of filming 15-year-old girl while she was showering
Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was arrested at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday.
Sheriff: Nearly 2 pounds of meth found in woman’s carry-on bag at Honolulu airport
Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson (right) stands with former President Obama and fellow paramedic Kea...
Donations pour in to help paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire

Latest News

Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's...
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Steven Hoffenberg, left, is escorted by FBI agents in a Little Rock, Ark., parking garage after...
Officials confirm death of Jeffrey Epstein mentor Hoffenberg
A Mickey Mantle baseball card is displayed at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, on July 21, 2022. A...
Mickey Mantle card breaks record, as sports memorabilia soar
Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one day, Sept....
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day