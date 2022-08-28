Hundreds of volunteers take part in massive Chinatown cleanup to ‘create hope’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 300 volunteers took part in a massive cleanup in Chinatown hosted by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Yu Shing Ting of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce who organized their second annual cleanup said because there were so many helping hands, they were able to reach more businesses this year.

“Because we had so many volunteers, we could really spread them out throughout Chinatown so that we could try to reach every block that we could,” said Ting. She added that many of the businesses donated supplies.

Nearly a hundred city workers took part in the clean-up along with police officers from the Chinatown district and officials from the local, state and federal level.

“What we want to do more than anything, and what this is about today is about creating hope in our community,” said Honolulu Mayor, Rick Blangiardi.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said many of the homeless in the area are dealing with mental health, drug, and alcohol problems.

“We’re trying to get them into treatment to get them off the street but keep them off the street,” said Alm. “With the efforts of the police supported by the mayor, crime is down about 60% in this area.”

“I believe it because we are collaborating in very important ways on the federal, state and local level now, which is good for our community to know,” said U.S. Attorney General of Hawaii Clare E. Conners. “We have limited resources, but when we work together, we’re able to produce a lot more for the public.”

Ting said businesses have been noticing a difference in their community.

While they know criminals could return to tag businesses, Ting says they won’t stop efforts to keep Chinatown clean and safe.

“We’re not giving up; we’re going to keep going and keep doing this until they stop and they give up.” Said Ting.

