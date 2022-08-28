Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Donations pour in for Hawaii Foodbank’s Food Drive Day

Donations poured in for the fundraising event with nearly 400 volunteers across Oahu.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:34 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Donations poured in for the Hawaii Foodbank’s Food Drive Day across Oahu today. More than 400 volunteers helped bring back the in-person fundraising event after 3 years.

At Waiokeola Congregational Church, volunteers were dancing for donations -- a block party to collect food and cash for struggling families.

Behind the fun. a worthy cause.

“It really is important right now just because of the financial climate that we’re in right now. It seems as if we’re getting back to normal but we really aren’t because there are still people out there that still need help from the Hawaii Foodbank,” Teri Luna, director of product resourcing with the Hawaii Foodbank.

Donors also flocked to the drop-off site at the Windward City Shopping Center.

“I’m glad there is a near place to drop off donations,” said Waimanalo resident Gloria.

Central Oahu residents said they appreciated the convenience of dropping off goods at Town Center of Mililani.

“It’s very important for us to not only take care of our own families, but to take care of the whole community.,” said resident Lisa Nakamoto.

Donors in town stopped by the site at Waterfront Plaza, where Evelyn Bautista volunteered.

“I want to volunteer meet people help the kupuna, mentor the kids, that’s what I want,” said Bautista, who’s been a volunteer since 1991.

Canned and dry goods weren’t the only donations coming in.

“Were doing a hybrid event this year so in the past it kinda really focused on donating food, bring as much food down and that’s still really important to us but you can also donate dollars at Hawaii Food Bank,” said Amy Marvin, president/CEO of the Hawaii Foodbank. “We can really stretch a dollar. Every dollar donated to Hawaii Food Bank we use those to provide food for more than two meals so that’s another way you can contribute. You can text the word FOOD to 80888 and make your contribution that way.”

An outpouring of support for families who may have survived the pandemic, but now face new challenges.

“COVID was really difficult for a lot of families and I think we all saw that the thing that’s happening now is that inflation is really bad,” Marvin said. “We actually have people coming out that made it through COVID and they didn’t need to ask for help and now they are finding themselves for the first time needing to ask for help.”

“They’re needing to make that impossible decision between do I put gas in my car and get to work or do I put food on the table to feed my family,” Marvin said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koa Kaakimaka
Hawaii Island man found guilty of filming 15-year-old girl while she was showering
Hotels in Waikiki.
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call
A 9-year-old boy says he was riding his bike when a man in a truck told him to get in.
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Driver in ‘horrific’ North Shore crash indicted on 2 counts of manslaughter
Hawaiian Airlines has just launched a campaign to hire hundreds.
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022

Latest News

Nearly a hundred city workers took part in the clean up along with police officers from the...
Hundreds of volunteers take part in massive Chinatown cleanup to ‘create hope’
UH football Timmy Chang era kicks off
Rainbow Warrior fans flood Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex for UH football's season opener
Hundreds of volunteers take part in massive Chinatown cleanup to ‘create hope’
Hundreds of volunteers take part in massive Chinatown cleanup to ‘create hope’
Dancing for donations: Donations pour in for Hawaii's Food Drive
After 3 years, Hawaii Foodbank's fundraiser event makes a comeback on Oahu