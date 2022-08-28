Donations pour in for Hawaii Foodbank’s Food Drive Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Donations poured in for the Hawaii Foodbank’s Food Drive Day across Oahu today. More than 400 volunteers helped bring back the in-person fundraising event after 3 years.

At Waiokeola Congregational Church, volunteers were dancing for donations -- a block party to collect food and cash for struggling families.

Behind the fun. a worthy cause.

“It really is important right now just because of the financial climate that we’re in right now. It seems as if we’re getting back to normal but we really aren’t because there are still people out there that still need help from the Hawaii Foodbank,” Teri Luna, director of product resourcing with the Hawaii Foodbank.

Donors also flocked to the drop-off site at the Windward City Shopping Center.

“I’m glad there is a near place to drop off donations,” said Waimanalo resident Gloria.

Central Oahu residents said they appreciated the convenience of dropping off goods at Town Center of Mililani.

“It’s very important for us to not only take care of our own families, but to take care of the whole community.,” said resident Lisa Nakamoto.

Donors in town stopped by the site at Waterfront Plaza, where Evelyn Bautista volunteered.

“I want to volunteer meet people help the kupuna, mentor the kids, that’s what I want,” said Bautista, who’s been a volunteer since 1991.

Canned and dry goods weren’t the only donations coming in.

“Were doing a hybrid event this year so in the past it kinda really focused on donating food, bring as much food down and that’s still really important to us but you can also donate dollars at Hawaii Food Bank,” said Amy Marvin, president/CEO of the Hawaii Foodbank. “We can really stretch a dollar. Every dollar donated to Hawaii Food Bank we use those to provide food for more than two meals so that’s another way you can contribute. You can text the word FOOD to 80888 and make your contribution that way.”

An outpouring of support for families who may have survived the pandemic, but now face new challenges.

“COVID was really difficult for a lot of families and I think we all saw that the thing that’s happening now is that inflation is really bad,” Marvin said. “We actually have people coming out that made it through COVID and they didn’t need to ask for help and now they are finding themselves for the first time needing to ask for help.”

“They’re needing to make that impossible decision between do I put gas in my car and get to work or do I put food on the table to feed my family,” Marvin said.

