With vape use soaring, researchers hope to find new ways to get teens to quit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii researcher has been awarded a $2.8 million grant to develop an e-cigarette intervention plan for Hawaii Island schools.

The plan will focus on the views, values and perspectives of Native Hawaiian and Pacific islander communities.

“We’ve really made it a point to put Big Island and Big Island public schools front and center. And we really want this to really meet their needs,” said principal investigator Scott Okamoto.

According to the CDC, 18% of middle school-aged youth in Hawaii are using e-cigarettes or vapes.

Some 30% of those are Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.

The research is focused on close-knit communities in Hawaii County.

“The strong family relationships that happen here, a lot of the drug offers are coming from family members,” said Sarah Momilani Marshall, post-doctoral researcher of the UH Cancer Center.

“And so, a strategy of just saying no, doesn’t always work when you need to maintain those relationships.”

She added that vaping has also become noramalized.

“Some of the work that we’re trying to do is to change that norm,” she said.

Okamoto said the grant will go toward updating the existing drug prevention curriculum, and introducing new e-cigarette and vaping prevention components.

“We’re really looking at, you know, interrupting the trajectory going towards behaviors that may lead to cancer and in this case, lung cancer,” said Okamoto.

The lead investigator said as vape products became more prevalent and popular, teachers and principals began seeking options other than confiscating the vapes.

“That’s the only thing that we have and that’s not working,” said Okamoto. “And so, we need options and we need tools and techniques for us to have to deal with this situation, because it’s really becoming a problem.”

