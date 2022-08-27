Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Suspect indicted in fatal Chinatown shooting of pregnant woman

Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in Chinatown has been indicted on multiple counts, including murder, attempted murder and firearm charges.

Tony Johnson, 58, is accused of shooting 24-year-old Alize Agresor-Ayala in the back of her head.

He is being held without bail.

Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says

Agresor-Ayala was four months pregnant, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help her family.

HPD said the shooting happened near the corner of Hotel Street and River Street.

Agresor-Ayala was alongside her husband when the couple got into an argument with an unidentified man, authorities said. Agresor-Ayala was hospitalized in critical condition and died Saturday morning.

58-year-old Tony Johnson aka Samuel Carter held on $2 million bail.
58-year-old Tony Johnson aka Samuel Carter held on $2 million bail.(HPD)

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patient was killed and a paramedic was critically injured on Wednesday night when an apparent...
‘Everything is on the table’: Cause of deadly ambulance fire remains unclear
Hawaiian Airlines has just launched a campaign to hire hundreds.
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Will I get a refund if I paid off my student loans? Here’s what we know about Biden’s plan
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged
The Kealohas leave federal court after learning of their guilty verdicts (Image: Hawaii News Now)
In new court filing, Katherine Kealoha blames prosecutor for ruining her marriage

Latest News

According to the CDC, 18% of middle school-aged youth in Hawaii are using e-cigarettes or vapes.
With vape use soaring, researchers hope to find new ways to get teens to quit
The aloha shirt is getting some love with a big new exhibit.
The art of the aloha shirt on full display at new traveling exhibit
Hotels in Waikiki.
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Driver in ‘horrific’ North Shore crash indicted on 2 counts of manslaughter