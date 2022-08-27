Suspect indicted in fatal Chinatown shooting of pregnant woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in Chinatown has been indicted on multiple counts, including murder, attempted murder and firearm charges.

Tony Johnson, 58, is accused of shooting 24-year-old Alize Agresor-Ayala in the back of her head.

He is being held without bail.

Agresor-Ayala was four months pregnant, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help her family.

HPD said the shooting happened near the corner of Hotel Street and River Street.

Agresor-Ayala was alongside her husband when the couple got into an argument with an unidentified man, authorities said. Agresor-Ayala was hospitalized in critical condition and died Saturday morning.

58-year-old Tony Johnson aka Samuel Carter held on $2 million bail. (HPD)

This story will be updated.

