Stronger trades, drier weather moving in

A mostly dry and stable trade wind flow is moving in over the islands as a weak trough departs to the west. Weather conditions have prompted a red flag warning for leeward areas of all the islands Saturday. Trade winds will be locally breezy to start the weekend, and then ease slightly for Sunday, reducing the fire weather threat.

At the beach, no significant swells are expected, with small surf for the weekend and beyond. Best bet for waves will be east shores, with rought 3 to 5 footers generated by the trade winds.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

