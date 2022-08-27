Red flag fire warning issued for leeward areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions has been issued for the leeward sections of all islands.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu posted the warning from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The red flag warning does not predict new fire starts. Itmeans that the combination of dry fuels, gusty trade winds and low relative humidity will result in conditions that could make it difficult to control any wildfires that develop.

Several areas of the islands, especially leeward areas, continue to be in drought conditions.

Northeast to east winds of 20 miles per hour will be possible with higher gusts, with relatively humidity near 40 percent in the afternoon.

