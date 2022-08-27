Rainbow Warriors football opens the Timmy Chang era at home against Vanderbilt

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After months of preparation and the hype surrounding the program, the University of Hawaii football team is ready to take center stage, meeting Vanderbilt for the first time in program history.

Despite this being their first meeting, the two teams are very similar, UH beginning a new era under Timmy Chang, while Vandy is going into year two with head coach Clark Lea and after finishing 2021 with a 2-10 record, Coach Chang knows the ‘Dores are looking to take the next step in their rebuild.

“Kind of get a year under your belt and get to repeat the process, your team is going to get better.” Coach Chang told reporters. “So looking forward to the challenge and they are great athletes so we’ve got to come ready to play.”

However, the Warriors are ready for whatever gets thrown their way.

“You know, that’s the beauty of football, you never know what you’re going to get especially in week zero.” Linebacker Penei Pavihi said. “Everything’s not set in stone, they could show up Saturday with a totally different thing than what we practiced, but at the end of the day we’ve just got to lineup and play.”

One thing coach Chang says he’s not pondering — is that this will be his debut night.

“Somewhere along the way it’ll hit, you know, but trying to just stay nice and cool, nice and easy and really just kind of stick to a routine and prepare.” Coach Chang said.

For the players, a win for coach, would mean so much to them.

“You know he put so much work into us.” Offensive lineman Eliki Tanuvasa said. “We had a lot of ups and downs and he stuck his neck out for us, so it’s only right that we repay the favor and give him everything we’ve got on that field.”

This weekend will begin a season of unknowns, including who will start at quarterback.

“We want to make sure that they prepare for all five quarterbacks, so you’ll just see who comes out on that first day .” Coach Chang said.

Kick off is set for 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

The game is officially sold out, but the game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

