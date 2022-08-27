Tributes
Man crashes into utility pole on Maui, marking county’s 15th traffic fatality

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:06 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old Waiehu man is dead after crashing into a utility pole on Friday in Wailuku, officials said.

Authorities said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. on Waiko Road.

According to preliminary investigation, a green 2009 Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on Waiko Road at a high rate of speed when the male driver lost control, crossed the centerline and crashed into a utility pole.

MPD said the victim died at the scene. His identity is currently being withheld for 24 hours to allow the family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

Investigators said the operator was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and the vehicle airbags did deploy.

The involvement of drugs and alcohol is pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

This is Maui County’s 15th traffic fatality of 2022, compared to 11 at the same time last year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

