Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

(Source: CNN, WPTV, Truth Social, Twitter, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida told the Justice Department on Saturday to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case.

The two-page order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon signals that she’s inclined to grant a request from Trump’s lawyers, who this week asked for the appointment of an independent special master to review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago and identify any that may be protected by executive privilege.

The judge scheduled a Thursday hearing to discuss the matter further. A special master is often a former judge.

Cannon also directed the Justice Department to file under seal with her more detailed descriptions of the material taken from Trump’s property. The former president’s lawyers have complained that investigators did not disclose enough information to them about what specific documents were removed when agents executed a search warrant on Aug. 8 to look for classified documents.

The special master appointment, if it happens, is unlikely to significantly affect the direction of the Justice Department investigation, though it’s possible an outside review of the documents could slow the probe down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koa Kaakimaka
Hawaii Island man found guilty of filming 15-year-old girl while she was showering
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Driver in ‘horrific’ North Shore crash indicted on 2 counts of manslaughter
Hawaiian Airlines has just launched a campaign to hire hundreds.
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
Hotels in Waikiki.
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call
Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson (right) stands with former President Obama and fellow paramedic Kea...
Donations pour in to help paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire

Latest News

‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
File image.
Investigators seek cause of blaze that engulfed 2-story Hawaii Island home
The search warrant affidavit used for the FBI's raid on Former President Trump's Florida home...
Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril
Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson (right) stands with former President Obama and fellow paramedic Kea...
Donations pour in to help paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire