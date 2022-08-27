Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Iowa parents offer reward to find fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses

Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their daughter. (KCCI, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:18 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Iowa couple is hoping to get justice for their daughter following a lethal overdose.

They are offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the dealer who sold her the lethal drugs.

Robert and Karletha Gilliam are mourning the loss of their only child, 22-year-old Ciara, who died on Aug. 23rd.

“The preliminary investigation, it looked like an accidental overdose of fentanyl,” Robert Gilliam said.

The couple went on Facebook and made their first offer at $10,000, then $20,000 to whomever can identify the dealer’s name, address, and phone number.

“If we can save just one life or take one dealer off the streets or make an impact on someone’s life to stop what’s going on, then we are going to do that,” Robert Gilliam said.

“Many other families are going to suffer if something’s not done,” Arletha Gilliam said.

The couple admitted their daughter had substance abuse issues, but believes the reward is their effort to pay it forward.

“This is our gift back to her, so the next family doesn’t have to go through this,” Robert Gilliam said.

The couple said this is not about revenge, but about legal justice.

“Families are tired of losing their kids. Families are tired of losing their mothers, fathers, uncles, cousins,” Arletha Gilliam said.

For now, they hold on to each other and memories of their daughter.

“She was my heart, my soul,” Robert Gilliam said.

They urge everyone to talk with their children and let them know they are loved, because there is no guarantee there will be a tomorrow.

“You don’t know that one day they are not going to be there. It doesn’t matter if they have drug addiction, what they’re into. They are still your child so take care of them,” Robert Gilliam said.

The couple says any information they gather will be forwarded to the Des Moines Police Department.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patient was killed and a paramedic was critically injured on Wednesday night when an apparent...
‘Everything is on the table’: Cause of deadly ambulance fire remains unclear
Hawaiian Airlines has just launched a campaign to hire hundreds.
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Will I get a refund if I paid off my student loans? Here’s what we know about Biden’s plan
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged
The Kealohas leave federal court after learning of their guilty verdicts (Image: Hawaii News Now)
In new court filing, Katherine Kealoha blames prosecutor for ruining her marriage

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Who is ready for trades to return? And a few passing showers!
Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their...
Iowa couple offering reward for information on fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses
FILE - Workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach with a platform in...
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
According to the CDC, 18% of middle school-aged youth in Hawaii are using e-cigarettes or vapes.
With vape use soaring, researchers hope to find new ways to get teens to quit