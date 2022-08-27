Tributes
Investigators seek cause of blaze that engulfed 2-story Hawaii Island home

File image.(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:29 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a two-story home in Kailua-Kona on Friday.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said the fire at the Kupuna Street home started around 8:20 p.m. They say the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported and no other structures were affected.

Officials said Kupuna Street and Kololia Street intersection were closed for approximately two hours but it has since been reopened.

The fire was extinguished around 11:30 p.m.

