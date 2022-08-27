Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Honolulu advances to Little League World Series Championship after 5-1 win over Tennessee

Honolulu's Cohen Sakamoto (16) rounds first past Nolensville, Tenn.'s Wright Martin (19) after...
Honolulu's Cohen Sakamoto (16) rounds first past Nolensville, Tenn.'s Wright Martin (19) after hitting a grand slam home run during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Little League is one game away from immortality.

HNL advanced to the Little League World Series Championship game after a 5-1 win over the team from Tennessee in the United States Championship game on Saturday.

Hawaii will take on Curacao in Sunday’s finale — the same region the West Oahu Little League squad downed in the 2005 Championship game.

Saturday marked the second meeting between the two teams after Honolulu downed Tennessee on Wednesday, 13-0.

Pinch hitter Ruston Hiyoto smacked an important two-run home run to stretch their lead.

Cohen Sakamoto snagged the win on the mound for HNL, allowing just one unearned run with seven strikeouts.

First pitch in the Championship match is set for 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time on ABC.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koa Kaakimaka
Hawaii Island man found guilty of filming 15-year-old girl while she was showering
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Driver in ‘horrific’ North Shore crash indicted on 2 counts of manslaughter
Hawaiian Airlines has just launched a campaign to hire hundreds.
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
Hotels in Waikiki.
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call
Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson (right) stands with former President Obama and fellow paramedic Kea...
Donations pour in to help paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire

Latest News

It was the sights and sounds of football.
Rainbow Warriors football opens the Timmy Chang era at home against Vanderbilt
ScoringLive breaks down teams, players and storylines in the High School Football Kick Off Show
Hawaii News Now presents the ScoringLive High School Football Kick Off Show.
ScoringLive breaks down teams, players and storylines in the High School Football Kick Off Show
Rainbow Wahine volleyball loses season opener against Texas A&M