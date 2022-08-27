Honolulu advances to Little League World Series Championship after 5-1 win over Tennessee

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Little League is one game away from immortality.

HNL advanced to the Little League World Series Championship game after a 5-1 win over the team from Tennessee in the United States Championship game on Saturday.

Hawaii will take on Curacao in Sunday’s finale — the same region the West Oahu Little League squad downed in the 2005 Championship game.

Saturday marked the second meeting between the two teams after Honolulu downed Tennessee on Wednesday, 13-0.

Pinch hitter Ruston Hiyoto smacked an important two-run home run to stretch their lead.

Cohen Sakamoto snagged the win on the mound for HNL, allowing just one unearned run with seven strikeouts.

First pitch in the Championship match is set for 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time on ABC.

