Hawaii Island man found guilty of filming 15-year-old girl while she was showering

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:08 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old has been found guilty for violation of privacy on a minor, Hawaii County prosecutors said.

The incident happened on June 12, 2018.

Prosecutors said Koa Kaakimaka, of Honokaa, filmed a 15-year-old girl with his cellphone while she was taking a shower. She did not consent to the filming.

Kaakimaka was charged in March 2021.

“I’m hopeful that this verdict will cause people to think twice before they victimize children,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen, in a statement. “We are happy with the result and thank the jury for their service. We hope that this verdict affords the victim and her family some sense of justice and sends a clear message to offenders that they will be held accountable for their actions.”

Kaakimaka is set to be sentenced on Oct. 17.

