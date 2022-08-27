Tributes
‘We do care’: Residents, government to partner for big cleanup in Chinatown


Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii president, Jonathan Cook, points out the graffiti-covered lei stands in Chinatown where volunteers will redo with paint.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The lei stands on Maunakea Street are the entry into the Chinatown.

They’re also where graffiti is pretty bad.

A look around Chinatown shows a dilapidated but historic area. Those who know the district say last year was a low point, but things are looking up.

“It got about as bad as it could get with crime and chronic homelessness,” said Jonathan Cook, president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii.

Jody Williams is a manager at Chocolate on a Mission, where sales help River of Life Mission.

About three months ago, after years of complaints, River of Life Mission stopped feeding large groups of homeless and now serves meals in mobile spots around Oahu.

“I would say things have gotten less crowded on the streets and a bit less chaotic at times,” said Williams.

And the city is also trying to push forward change.

On Saturday, more than 250 volunteers are expected along with Honolulu’s mayor, the state Attorney General, Weed and Seed, and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii to help paint, power wash and pick up trash.

“This is a big one so we get things back into shape. Hopefully it’ll last a little while,” said Cook.

He added that the cleanup of Chinatown is a work in progress and those who care about this treasured neighborhood say they’ll be back for more cleanups down the road.

“It’s also to send a message for people of Chinatown that we do care because they feel very much on their own sometimes,” said Cook.

The Chinatown cleanup runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Volunteers can meet at the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii on King Street.

