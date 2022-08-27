Tributes
The art of the aloha shirt on full display at new traveling exhibit

The aloha shirt is getting some love with a big new exhibit.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Twenty-six hundred miles from its birthplace, the story of the aloha shirt is making a colorful splash.

The Washington State Historical Society in Tacoma is hosting a museum exhibit called “Art of the Aloha Shirt.”

“You have an opportunity to look back at these garments, many of which are almost 80 years old, and see the process that was involved in creating these shirts,” museum curator Gwen Whiting said.

The showing at the Washington State History Museum features 60 objects from prolific textile designer John “Keoni” Meigs, who created some of the most iconic aloha prints produced in the 1940s.

“Keoni captured the nerve of the Hawaii lifestyle,” Hawaii apparel executive Dale Hope said.

He wrote the book “The Aloha Shirt” and helped with the Meigs’ showcase.

“There’s quite a bit to it,” Hope said. “There are shirts, fabrics, swatches ― all the different colors that were in a particular pattern.”

Meigs was a painter. The gallery exhibit includes his original production sketches that became beautiful prints. His shirts are now collector’s items.

David Bader has more than 500 vintage aloha shirts in his collection, including a few Meigs’ designs. He lives in Tacoma and is one of the exhibit’s guest speakers.

“I’m super excited to be a part of this because I can talk about the other designers. I can talk about the evolution of the shirt over time and different design aspects of it,” he said.

The aloha shirt is Hawaii’s gift to the fashion world. John “Keoni” Meigs is an important part of that history.

The showing at the Washington State History Museum is popular.

“People really enjoy the opportunity to see the shirts which are themselves works of art,” Whiting said.

Besides Tacoma, Art of the Aloha Shirt has shown at museums in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas City. Hope wants to eventually bring it to the 50th state.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

