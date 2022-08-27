9-year-old does the right thing in avoiding Kailua abduction attempt

KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Noam Burcerril was riding his bike from his school to a friend’s home. He was on the Ka’elepulu Stream bridge at Kailua Beach Park -- a path that he takes after school.

But on Friday after school, he had a scare.

Noam was about midway over the bridge when a truck stopped beside him.

“Right about here, the guy said ‘come in my truck,’” Noam said.

He said he didn’t know the guy, so he turned in the opposite direction and rode back toward the school.

“My friend Emily was over there, and I’m like, can you call my mom? This guy’s trying to kidnap me,” Noam said.

Emily Hellman is actualy his classmate’s mom, and was in the park.

“As we were talking with him and comforting him, the truck that he had described circled back around, and he quickly said, ‘That’s the truck!’ And then he ran away. He was really scared at the time,” Emily said.

Emily called Noam’s mother, Julie, who was waiting for him at a friend’s house.

“When he talked to us on the phone he was crying,” Julie Burcerril said. “When we saw him, he was better but he was very, very scared.”

“He did exactly what to do, got back, got an adult, someone that he knew and was familiar with and we were able to get him help,” Emily said.

One thing that helped Noam was that the bike path he was on is separated from traffic on the bridge.

“If he gets out of his truck, he has to go like that (pointing toward Kailua town), and I can just go forward all the way down here (pointing toward Lanikai),” Noam said.

His school sent a letter to parents, and his family filed a police report.

It also turns out that Emily and Julie had never met until Friday.

“It’s like you’re parents,” Emily said. “And you just know what that’s like. It’s every parent’s fear, I feel like. Something happening to your kid.”

