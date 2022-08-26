Wahine soccer gets first home win since 2019 via 2-1 rout of Seattle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine soccer team are winners at home once again.

The University of Hawaii soccer team snagged their first home win since 2019 on Thursday with a 2-1 rout of Seattle U at the Waipio Penisula Soccer Complex.

Hawaii came out firing in the first frame of play, racking up nine shots with five on goal that resulted in a 2-0 lead going into the half.

The first shot was courtesy of Eliza Ammendolia, who’s first attempt at the goal was blocked, she collected the rebound and send the ball to the back corner of the goal.

Defender Emily Cottrell getting the assist in goal two, passing the ball over to Amber Gilbert and the redshirt freshman did the rest.

Seattle would respond in the second half, but the UH defense held strong, final score 2-1 Wahine.

The ‘Bows continue their homestand on Sunday against Nicholls State at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.