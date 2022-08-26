Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

UH Football announces sold out crowd for season opener against Vanderbilt

UH Football announces sold out crowd for season opener against Vanderbilt.
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Thursday, Hawaii Athletics announced tickets are sold out for the Rainbow Warriors season opener against Vanderbilt.

This marks the first sellout game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

“That’s the beauty about playing at home is your home fans, they are for you, they are cheering for you, they are helping you out and you get them excited with your energy and your play on the field,” said head coach Timmy Chang.

“It’s gonna be amazing when we have the people of Hawaii here were gonna have great mana, great energy, the aloha spirit is gonna be real something that a lot of guys haven’t truly felt yet since they’ve been here,” said offensive lineman Eliki Tanuvasa.

”I’m expecting it to be rocking, green shirts everywhere people ready bringing aloha,” said safety Leonard Lee.

“I always wanted to wear this jersey I used to think in high school I wish I was like a five-star recruit just so I could turn down other schools and come and play here for Hawaii.”

“They weren’t able to be here last year but all the festivities are for them, to have a great time for them, to see a great show, to put on for the environment that was created before us,” said running back Dedrick Parson.

Alongside, the Rainbow Warriors are kicking off the start of the 2022-23 season with a pre-game concert featuring reggae band ‘The Green.’

The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Admission is free for anyone with a UH-Vanderbilt game ticket.

Fans are urged to wear green on Saturday.

For more game-day information, click here.

Kick off between Hawaii and Vanderbilt is set for 4:30 p.m. HST on CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patient was killed and a paramedic was critically injured on Wednesday night when an apparent...
‘Everything is on the table’: Cause of deadly ambulance fire remains unclear
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Will I get a refund if I paid off my student loans? Here’s what we know about Biden’s plan
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged
Hawaii Little League
Honolulu Little League advances to World Series US championships
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Sources: Driver in double fatal crash may have intentionally plowed into oncoming vehicle

Latest News

UH Football announces sold out crowd for season opener against Vanderbilt.
UH-Vanderbilt
The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team opens their home schedule this weekend with the...
Rainbow Wahine soccer opens home schedule against Seattle in Outrigger Soccer Kickoff
Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
PODCAST: Game week! ‘HNN Overtime’ previews Week 1 for UH football
This marks the first time the ‘Bows open the season on the road in over 17 years.
Rainbow Wahine volleyball prepares for season opener in Texas A&M Invitational