UH Football announces sold out crowd for season opener against Vanderbilt.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Thursday, Hawaii Athletics announced tickets are sold out for the Rainbow Warriors season opener against Vanderbilt.

This marks the first sellout game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

“That’s the beauty about playing at home is your home fans, they are for you, they are cheering for you, they are helping you out and you get them excited with your energy and your play on the field,” said head coach Timmy Chang.

“It’s gonna be amazing when we have the people of Hawaii here were gonna have great mana, great energy, the aloha spirit is gonna be real something that a lot of guys haven’t truly felt yet since they’ve been here,” said offensive lineman Eliki Tanuvasa.

”I’m expecting it to be rocking, green shirts everywhere people ready bringing aloha,” said safety Leonard Lee.

“I always wanted to wear this jersey I used to think in high school I wish I was like a five-star recruit just so I could turn down other schools and come and play here for Hawaii.”

“They weren’t able to be here last year but all the festivities are for them, to have a great time for them, to see a great show, to put on for the environment that was created before us,” said running back Dedrick Parson.

Alongside, the Rainbow Warriors are kicking off the start of the 2022-23 season with a pre-game concert featuring reggae band ‘The Green.’

The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Admission is free for anyone with a UH-Vanderbilt game ticket.

Fans are urged to wear green on Saturday.

For more game-day information, click here.

Kick off between Hawaii and Vanderbilt is set for 4:30 p.m. HST on CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.