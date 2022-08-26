ScoringLive breaks down teams, players and storylines in the High School Football Kick Off Show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now presents the ScoringLive High School Football Kick Off Show.

HNN sports reporter Kyle Chinen is joined by ScoringLive sports writers Kalani Takase and Michael Lasquero to talk all things high school football in the islands as the 2022 season is underway.

Takase and Lasquero discuss who will emerge as the top teams in the state throughout the year, while breaking down the vast number of mainland matches in 2022.

They then get into the post season, examining the expansion of the Division I and II playoff brackets, plus their predictions as to who will be at the top of the mountain in November.

The full program can be found on our HNN digital platforms.

