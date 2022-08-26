Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

ScoringLive breaks down teams, players and storylines in the High School Football Kick Off Show

Hawaii News Now presents the ScoringLive High School Football Kick Off Show.
Hawaii News Now presents the ScoringLive High School Football Kick Off Show.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:08 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now presents the ScoringLive High School Football Kick Off Show.

HNN sports reporter Kyle Chinen is joined by ScoringLive sports writers Kalani Takase and Michael Lasquero to talk all things high school football in the islands as the 2022 season is underway.

Takase and Lasquero discuss who will emerge as the top teams in the state throughout the year, while breaking down the vast number of mainland matches in 2022.

They then get into the post season, examining the expansion of the Division I and II playoff brackets, plus their predictions as to who will be at the top of the mountain in November.

The full program can be found on our HNN digital platforms.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patient was killed and a paramedic was critically injured on Wednesday night when an apparent...
‘Everything is on the table’: Cause of deadly ambulance fire remains unclear
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Will I get a refund if I paid off my student loans? Here’s what we know about Biden’s plan
Hawaiian Airlines has just launched a campaign to hire hundreds.
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged
The Kealohas leave federal court after learning of their guilty verdicts (Image: Hawaii News Now)
In new court filing, Katherine Kealoha blames prosecutor for ruining her marriage

Latest News

Rainbow Wahine volleyball loses season opener against Texas A&M
The Rainbow Wahine soccer team are winners at home once again.
Wahine soccer gets first home win since 2019 via 2-1 rout of Seattle
The ScoringLive High School Football Kickoff Show
UH Football announces sold out crowd for season opener against Vanderbilt.
UH Football announces sold out crowd for season opener against Vanderbilt