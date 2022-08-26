Humid weather for now, but breezy trade winds on the doorstep

Trade winds are set to make a return during the day Friday, bringing some relief from the humid conditions. There’s also an area of enhanced moisture riding in on the returning trades that will increase the chance for much-needed showers late Friday into early Saturday, especially for windward areas. Trade winds will be come moderate to locally breezy by Saturday, with drier conditions expected Sunday.

In surf, a small northwest swell will continue to fade away on Friday. South shores will get only very small long-period south to southwest swells. Small easterly wind waves are mixing with a small short-period southeast swell, resulting in choppy waves for east shores that will increase a bit in size over the weekend as the trade winds rebuild.

