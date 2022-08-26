Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Humid weather for now, but breezy trade winds on the doorstep

Trade winds should be returning in time for the weekend.
Trade winds should be returning in time for the weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds are set to make a return during the day Friday, bringing some relief from the humid conditions. There’s also an area of enhanced moisture riding in on the returning trades that will increase the chance for much-needed showers late Friday into early Saturday, especially for windward areas. Trade winds will be come moderate to locally breezy by Saturday, with drier conditions expected Sunday.

In surf, a small northwest swell will continue to fade away on Friday. South shores will get only very small long-period south to southwest swells. Small easterly wind waves are mixing with a small short-period southeast swell, resulting in choppy waves for east shores that will increase a bit in size over the weekend as the trade winds rebuild.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patient was killed and a paramedic was critically injured on Wednesday night when an apparent...
‘Everything is on the table’: Cause of deadly ambulance fire remains unclear
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Will I get a refund if I paid off my student loans? Here’s what we know about Biden’s plan
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged
Hawaii Little League
Honolulu Little League advances to World Series US championships
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Sources: Driver in double fatal crash may have intentionally plowed into oncoming vehicle

Latest News

Billy V gives you a heads up on the 7-day forecast and the return of the trade winds.
No trade winds brings hot and humid weather to the islands, better conditions tomorrow
Billy V has the latest on the return of the trade winds and your Hawaii 7-day forecast!
One more day of humid and muggy weather!
Thursday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds to continue with some afternoon showers
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Who is ready for trades to return?