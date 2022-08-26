Rainbow Wahine volleyball loses season opener against Texas A&M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii’s women’s volleyball team falls in five sets in season opener against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The ‘Bows started off strong taking the opening set, 25-18, before the Aggies rallied back in sets two and three.

Hawaii stopped the bleeding by securing set four, 25-17 — before eventually falling in set five, 15-11.

A fight well fought. Looking to bring it back tomorrow against Pitt! #GoBows #SISTAHOOD pic.twitter.com/46kzoJVpq7 — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) August 26, 2022

Outside hitter Riley Wagoner led the Rainbow Wahine with 21 kills — middle Amber Igiede followed with 13.

Setter Kate Lang dished out 55 assists and libero Tayli Ikenaga finished with 17 digs.

The Texas A&M Invitational continues as Hawaii meets No. 6 ranked Pitt on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. HST.

