Rainbow Wahine volleyball loses season opener against Texas A&M
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii’s women’s volleyball team falls in five sets in season opener against the Texas A&M Aggies.
The ‘Bows started off strong taking the opening set, 25-18, before the Aggies rallied back in sets two and three.
Hawaii stopped the bleeding by securing set four, 25-17 — before eventually falling in set five, 15-11.
Outside hitter Riley Wagoner led the Rainbow Wahine with 21 kills — middle Amber Igiede followed with 13.
Setter Kate Lang dished out 55 assists and libero Tayli Ikenaga finished with 17 digs.
The Texas A&M Invitational continues as Hawaii meets No. 6 ranked Pitt on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. HST.
