President Biden appoints UH professor to serve on cultural artifacts committee

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Joe Biden has nominated a University of Hawaii professor to serve on the nation’s Cultural Property Advisory Committee.

Biden said he intends to appoint UH Manoa anthropology professor Miriam Stark to serve as one of the three archaeologist positions.

The Cultural Property Advisory committee deals with import restrictions for cultural artifacts and makes recommendations to prevent stolen cultural objects from around the world from being illegally trafficked into the U.S.

The committee also helps preserve artifacts, such as rare manuscripts and objects used in ceremonies, in a legal manner for scientific, educational and cultural purposes.

Stark will work with an 11-member panel to make recommendations to the State Department.

“I am so honored to be appointed to the Cultural Property Advisory Committee, which serves an essential role in the country’s efforts to protect cultural heritage,” said Stark.

“My long-term work in Cambodia and with Cambodian colleagues has taught me the deep importance of protecting cultural heritage, and the U.S. has an important role to play as a world leader in this field.”

