Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

President Biden appoints UH professor to serve on cultural artifacts committee

Your top local stories for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Joe Biden has nominated a University of Hawaii professor to serve on the nation’s Cultural Property Advisory Committee.

Biden said he intends to appoint UH Manoa anthropology professor Miriam Stark to serve as one of the three archaeologist positions.

The Cultural Property Advisory committee deals with import restrictions for cultural artifacts and makes recommendations to prevent stolen cultural objects from around the world from being illegally trafficked into the U.S.

The committee also helps preserve artifacts, such as rare manuscripts and objects used in ceremonies, in a legal manner for scientific, educational and cultural purposes.

Stark will work with an 11-member panel to make recommendations to the State Department.

“I am so honored to be appointed to the Cultural Property Advisory Committee, which serves an essential role in the country’s efforts to protect cultural heritage,” said Stark.

“My long-term work in Cambodia and with Cambodian colleagues has taught me the deep importance of protecting cultural heritage, and the U.S. has an important role to play as a world leader in this field.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patient was killed and a paramedic was critically injured on Wednesday night when an apparent...
‘Everything is on the table’: Cause of deadly ambulance fire remains unclear
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Will I get a refund if I paid off my student loans? Here’s what we know about Biden’s plan
Hawaiian Airlines has just launched a campaign to hire hundreds.
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged
The Kealohas leave federal court after learning of their guilty verdicts (Image: Hawaii News Now)
In new court filing, Katherine Kealoha blames prosecutor for ruining her marriage

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 26, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 26, 2022)
Hawaii Foodbank to hold annual donation drive as need grows amid inflation
Hawaii Foodbank to hold annual donation drive as need grows amid inflation
The Parkway Villages project in Kapolei -- one of the state's largest affordable rental...
Financial snags delay construction of large affordable rental project on Oahu
State's $180M affordable housing rental project faces major delays partly because of financing...
Financial snags delays one of Oahu’s largest affordable rental projects