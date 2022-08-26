Tributes
Open House: Beautiful ocean views from condo near Ala Moana Center and spacious condo in Nu'uanu

By HNN Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

A Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium conveniently located across from Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ala Moana Park. Enjoy beautiful sunsets and fantastic ocean views from Waikiki to Ewa Beach from this 29th floor comfortable home. Offered by the original owner’s family, you won’t be disappointed living in the iconic Yacht Harbor Towers. Schedule your private showing today!

Sip your evening tea on your private lanai as you gaze out beyond the treetops enjoying cool Nu’uanu breezes that welcome you home to this one-bedroom, single-level condo. Positioned in one of Honolulu’s most desirable and conveniently located buildings, Craigside III, this unit has over 650 sq. ft of interior space and features a split a/c and a spacious kitchen. A bonus feature included with the condo is an extra-large, 10 foot high, storage unit that can fit your longboard, bicycles, and more! In addition to being pet friendly, you have access to the Craigside association’s luxury amenities with two resort-style pools, BBQs, Sauna, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, and ample guest parking. Don’t wait, this one will not last long.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

