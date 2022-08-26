Tributes
OnlyFans star accused of murder transferred out of Hawaii, in federal custody

Your top local stories for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:28 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The OnlyFans star accused of murdering her boyfriend is no longer in Hawaii, according authorities.

Officials confirm that Courtney Clenney has been transferred out of the Hawaii Community Correctional Facility.

Federal authorities have taken custody of her as she was scheduled to be extradited to Florida.

Clenney was arrested on Hawaii Island on Aug. 10.

She is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami earlier this year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

