LIVE: Driver in ‘horrific’ North Shore crash indicted on 2 counts of manslaughter

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 27-year-old driver who is accused of “recklessly” causing a crash on Oahu’s North Shore that left a Virginia couple dead has been indicted on two counts of manslaughter.

The charges underscore the unique allegations in the case.

Police allege Brennen Canumay assaulted a woman just before the crash and was in a “reckless” state of mind when he plowed head-on into a vehicle on Kamehameha Highway.

HPD Major Ben Moszkowicz, head of the traffic division, said the manslaughter charges mean “this wasn’t an accident. This is something that very clearly could have been avoided.”

Virginia visitors Ron and Michelle Hartman were killed in the crash while their daughter was critically injured.

Canumay was charged with assault for the injuries against the daughter.

Police are investigating if the deadly collision was intentional after reports the man was suicidal, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The suspect is allegedly connected to a separate assault of a woman in Kahuku minutes before the crash.

