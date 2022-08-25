Rainbow Wahine volleyball prepares for season opener in Texas A&M Invitational

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team opens the season in the Texas A&M Invitational beginning on Friday.

This marks the first time the ‘Bows open the season on the road in over 17 years.

After weeks of training, the Rainbow Wahine are striving to put it all together.

“Looking forward to it they definitely had a good two weeks of training again, it’s just putting the pieces together and seeing who gels,” said head coach Robyn Ah Mow.

“Just playing different teams outside of our conference obviously teams that are ranked that can help our RPI.”

Hawaii is set to play several ranked-opponents, but the team says their outlook hasn’t changed.

“Every game we have to come out the same so whether the teams ranked top four or top 50 you gotta come and show the same amount of effort so we’re just gonna go out there and play our game,” said junior Tiffany Westerberg.

“We’re just excited to be in the competitive atmosphere with the fans because I know Hawaii fans always travel with us so we’re excited to have them and super excited to play.”

In College Station, UH is slated to meet the Texas A&M Aggies on Aug. 26 at 6:00 a.m. HST.

Action continues as Hawaii meets sixth-ranked Pitt on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. HST.

The tournament wraps up as the Rainbow Wahine meet 25th-ranked San Diego on Sunday at 5:00 a.m. HST.

