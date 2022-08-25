Tributes
Rainbow Wahine soccer opens home schedule against Seattle in Outrigger Soccer Kickoff

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team opens their home schedule this weekend with the...
The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team opens their home schedule this weekend with the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team opens their home schedule this weekend with the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Hawaii begins their homestand against Seattle U on Thursday at 7:00 p.m., followed by a match with Nicholls State on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

“Just beyond excited, I think that we’re all just super antsy to get back on our home pitch.” UH forward Krista Peterson told reporters. “I know for me personally, I missed out on the last couple of games last year because of an injury, so I’m just really excited to get on the field ,especially with the squad that we have this year because I feel like it’s a really special team.”

The Wahine are coming off of a 3-1 loss to Grand Canyon last week to start the season, before their second match against Arizona State got canceled due to severe weather.

“We are trying to work on of course finishing in the final third because that’s something that I I feel like we struggle with a bit in the past.” Peterson said. “We create these opportunities, it’s just exploiting on them now.”

Peterson was responsible for the ‘Bows lone goal against GCU.

Kick off against Seattle is set for 7:00 p.m. at Waipio — the match will also be televised on Spectrum Sports.

