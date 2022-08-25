Quick release of body cam video in Hilo shooting draws praise, but also highlights mental health challenges

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County’s police department is drawing praise for releasing officer body cam video of a police shooting less than 24 hours after the incident occurred on Tuesday.

The officer who fired the shots ordered a man at least seven times to drop a four-inch knife he was carrying.

Witnesses said the man, identified as Jordan Cacatian, 41, had been cutting his wrists with the knife before officers arrived.

The body cam video shows the suspect walking toward an officer with the four-inch blade in hand.

The officer was backing away from the suspect when he stumbled against a parked car, but the suspect kept advancing.

“Cacatian sustained self-inflicted lacerations to both his wrists resulting in nerve damage, and two gunshot wounds to his left leg, shattering a bone in the lower part of his leg,” said Hawaii County Police Chief Paul Ferreira, in a video statement.

“The officer that shot him was very composed throughout the whole video,” said retired Honolulu Police Department deputy chief John McCarthy after viewing the footage. “The officers got close enough in to use less than deadly force to accomplish their mission, which is great. That means nobody got killed.”

McCarthy also believes that the suspect wanted officers to shoot him.

“It looks like he’s kinda wanting ‘suicide-by-cop,’” he said. “It happens way too frequently, and you’re pushing the guilt on a police officer.”

“There is more mental health trouble and more violence and aggression happening in the community right now and a shortage of mental health providers to embrace that and do something with it,” said Dr. Richard Ries, a clinical psychologist and the chair of the Hawaii State Mental Health Council.

Ries also said the shortage is also impacting law enforcement, as more officers seek help to deal with their line of work.

“The ones that I talk to in my clinical work as as trauma therapist definitely experience their job as more stressful now and under more scrutiny,” he said.

According to Ries, the Mental Health Council has been asking local law enforcement agencies to allow officers more time to tend to their mental health needs and to provide more help.

Ries added that split-second decisions by officers can impact them because they will be judged in the court of public opinion.

“The idea that we see some things on video nowadays and it spreads across the World Wide Web makes the whole community feel and behave differently.”

McCarthy commended the Hawaii Police Department for releasing the video as quickly as it did, adding that it goes a long way in maintaining community trust.

