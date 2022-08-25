Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

PODCAST: Miss Hawaii 2022 reflects on ‘surreal’ moment of winning coveted title

Lauren Teruya describes the moment she won the coveted Miss Hawaii 2022 title as surreal.
Lauren Teruya describes the moment she won the coveted Miss Hawaii 2022 title as surreal.(Jon Fujiwara)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lauren Teruya describes the moment she won the coveted Miss Hawaii 2022 title as surreal.

“I heard what was being said, and my heart was beating so fast, and the second I realized, it was like, oh my gosh, this is really happening,” she said. “And once the crowning happened, I just started to walk around the stage and really feel so grateful for my family that was there and my friends and all the people that have really contributed to this amazing journey.”

LISTEN:

Passionate about arts education in the islands, the Iolani alumna said she is excited to raise awareness on a platform of “Arts for All.”

“As an educator and as somebody that is very passionate about the arts, I’ve seen the difference that arts can have in children’s lives,” Teruya said. “They’re actually five times more likely to stay in school when they have access to arts education. And I really do believe that this is a life-changing platform.”

Lauren is the sister of Miss Hawaii 2017 Kathryn Teruya, making this the first time a pair of sisters has ever held the Miss Hawaii title.

“Growing up together, it was never about doing pageants,” Kathryn Teruya said. “We were raised with a mindset with whatever you have extra you give back, you know, and my dad always said that’s time, especially when you’re around, so I’m just really proud of everything that she does in the community.”

Lauren Teruya will now go on to compete in the Miss America competition this December in Connecticut.

“How I’m going to gear up for it is really just continuing to practice and also continuing to serve our community,” Teruya said. “I’m very excited to be partnering with the Miss Hawaii organization because it gives me an outlet and the platform to work beyond what I’ve just been doing.”

In the latest episode of Island Beat, Billy V talks to the Teruya sisters about Miss Hawaii and what’s ahead for them.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Sources: Driver in double fatal crash may have intentionally plowed into oncoming vehicle
Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore,...
Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
HPD: ‘Reckless’ driver to blame in horrific head-on crash that left 2 dead
Hawaiian Electric officials said a high-voltage short circuit occurred at a substation in...
Power restored on Maui after ‘high-voltage short circuit’ impacts thousands of customers

Latest News

HNN File
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Who is ready for trades to return?
Courtroom gavel
Hawaii company settles suit alleging Black worker was fired after reporting racial slurs
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)