PODCAST: Miss Hawaii 2022 reflects on ‘surreal’ moment of winning coveted title

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lauren Teruya describes the moment she won the coveted Miss Hawaii 2022 title as surreal.

“I heard what was being said, and my heart was beating so fast, and the second I realized, it was like, oh my gosh, this is really happening,” she said. “And once the crowning happened, I just started to walk around the stage and really feel so grateful for my family that was there and my friends and all the people that have really contributed to this amazing journey.”

Passionate about arts education in the islands, the Iolani alumna said she is excited to raise awareness on a platform of “Arts for All.”

“As an educator and as somebody that is very passionate about the arts, I’ve seen the difference that arts can have in children’s lives,” Teruya said. “They’re actually five times more likely to stay in school when they have access to arts education. And I really do believe that this is a life-changing platform.”

Lauren is the sister of Miss Hawaii 2017 Kathryn Teruya, making this the first time a pair of sisters has ever held the Miss Hawaii title.

“Growing up together, it was never about doing pageants,” Kathryn Teruya said. “We were raised with a mindset with whatever you have extra you give back, you know, and my dad always said that’s time, especially when you’re around, so I’m just really proud of everything that she does in the community.”

Lauren Teruya will now go on to compete in the Miss America competition this December in Connecticut.

“How I’m going to gear up for it is really just continuing to practice and also continuing to serve our community,” Teruya said. “I’m very excited to be partnering with the Miss Hawaii organization because it gives me an outlet and the platform to work beyond what I’ve just been doing.”

In the latest episode of Island Beat, Billy V talks to the Teruya sisters about Miss Hawaii and what’s ahead for them.

