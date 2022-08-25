PODCAST: Game week! ‘HNN Overtime’ previews Week 1 for UH football

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest installment of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner preview this weekend’s showdown between the Rainbow Warriors and the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC.

It’s a game many UH fans have been anxiously waiting for as it will be the first time Timmy Chang steps onto the field has head coach.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.