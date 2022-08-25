Tributes
PODCAST: Game week! ‘HNN Overtime’ previews Week 1 for UH football

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest installment of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner preview this weekend’s showdown between the Rainbow Warriors and the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC.

It’s a game many UH fans have been anxiously waiting for as it will be the first time Timmy Chang steps onto the field has head coach.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

