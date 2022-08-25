One more day of humid and muggy weather!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A trend toward lighter trade winds is expected late Sunday into next week. An area of increased moisture arriving tomorrow will fuel an increase in windward showers, but should clear the islands in time for the weekend, which should feature limited windward showers.

A new, small south swell is expected to roll through local waters today through Sunday. Also, the current small mid-period northwest swell will lower gradually through Friday. Short-period choppy surf along east facing shores will remain rather small through Friday, with a gradual uptick expected over the weekend as trade winds gradually strengthen. Overall, no significant swells are anticipated through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.