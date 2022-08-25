In new court filing, Katherine Kealoha blames prosecutor for ruining her marriage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a new hand-written court filing, Katherine Kealoha, a former city deputy prosecutor, blamed another prosecutor for ruining her marriage.

She wrote the letter to the court while in prison.

Kealoha wrote that prosecutor Michael Wheat lied about having a picture of her doing cocaine on her husband’s work desk.

Louis Kealoha, her husband, was the Honolulu police chief when the photo was reportedly taken.

Katherine Kealoha claimed her husband had been willing to forgive her for her opioid addiction and even an affair. But, according to her filing, he was not willing to forgive her for “disgracing his beloved office.”

She claims the incident never happened.

Louis Kealoha had filed for divorce in 2019, but so far, it does not appear to have been finalized.

Katherine Kealoha is demanding that Wheat produce the picture or recuse himself.

READ HER FILING:

