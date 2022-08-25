The Maui Food Bank is in dire need of donations

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s often taken for granted.

“I remember being so hungry, not knowing where my next meal was going to come from,” said Estera Vierra.

For some, a grocery store cart full of food is just fantasy.

“The struggle is real,” Christopher De Freitas said.

Chris and Estera now run Mission Agape Outreach through their church In His House of Restoration. They work with the Maui Food Bank to help feed the homeless. Not long ago, they were the ones being fed.

“We used to be there. Seven years of our lives we lived on the streets, homeless,” said De Freitas.

“I remember being on the streets and there were people coming to us who were with other churches who were connected to the food bank, and I just remember just the little things that they did for me, just brought so much hope for me,” Vierra said.

About one in six people in Hawaii face food insecurity and one in five children in Maui County is at risk of going hungry. That’s a 62-percent increase in the last decade.

A recent study by the Hawaii Health Department reveals people living in Maui County could see one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the state.

“The Maui Food Bank, we’re supporting three islands and that runs its challenges. We have to put shipments together. We have to bring in certainly extra food and collect extra food from our vendors to make those shipments possible,” said Maui Food Bank Executive Director Richard Yust.

Thirty-seven percent of Maui Food Bank’s clients are working-class families and 50-percent are single mothers.

“In the old days, we always thought of the homeless community as being the ones in need. But what we really realize is that all economic groups are under strain,” said In His House of Restoration Church pastor John De Mello. “I’ve seen single moms walk away from our distribution, and sometimes they don’t even realize that the source is the Maui Food Bank.”

The Maui Food Bank works with vendors, partner agencies and volunteers to help feed the community.

“We serve up to 14,000 people a month,” said Maui Food Bank Agency Director Charity “Tita” Hartman.

“Volunteers play a crucial role in our day-to-day operations here at the Maui Food Bank. We couldn’t do what we do without them,” said Maui Food Bank Community Relations Manager Chelsey Ham.

But the Maui Food Bank is now dire need of both food and monetary donations.

“The shelves are probably the emptiest I’ve ever seen it,” said Maui Food Bank Warehouse Director of Operations Brandi Saragosa.

They are asking for the community’s kokua so they can continue to help people like Chris and Estera.

The Maui Food Bank is hosting a donation drive this Saturday, Aug. 27th. Drop offs will be accepted at 760 Kolu Street Wailuku, HI 96793 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Maui Food Bank also accepts donation throughout the year. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.