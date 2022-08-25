LIVE: Hawaii Symphony Orchestra announces launch of new season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra is launching a new season of performances.

They will be announcing a line up shows as well as collaborative concerts and innovative plans to attract a wider audience.

WATCH BELOW:

Along with their regular performances, they are also launching their HapaSymphony series that features local artists.

Here is the lineup of upcoming HapaSymphony shows:

Nov. 5: HapaSymphony featuring Starr Kalihiki, Lea Woods, CandiShell, Lady Laritza La Bouche, and Brandy Lee

Dec. 10: HapaSymphony featuring Kimié Miner

Feb. 4: HapaSymphony featuring Keauhou

April 15: HapaSymphony featuring Honolulu Jazz Quartet

April 29: HapaSymphony featuring Raiatea Helm

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.