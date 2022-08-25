LIVE: Hawaii Symphony Orchestra announces launch of new season
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:06 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra is launching a new season of performances.
They will be announcing a line up shows as well as collaborative concerts and innovative plans to attract a wider audience.
Along with their regular performances, they are also launching their HapaSymphony series that features local artists.
Here is the lineup of upcoming HapaSymphony shows:
- Nov. 5: HapaSymphony featuring Starr Kalihiki, Lea Woods, CandiShell, Lady Laritza La Bouche, and Brandy Lee
- Dec. 10: HapaSymphony featuring Kimié Miner
- Feb. 4: HapaSymphony featuring Keauhou
- April 15: HapaSymphony featuring Honolulu Jazz Quartet
- April 29: HapaSymphony featuring Raiatea Helm
