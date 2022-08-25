Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

LIVE: Hawaii Symphony Orchestra announces launch of new season

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra
Hawaii Symphony Orchestra(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:06 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra is launching a new season of performances.

They will be announcing a line up shows as well as collaborative concerts and innovative plans to attract a wider audience.

WATCH BELOW:

Along with their regular performances, they are also launching their HapaSymphony series that features local artists.

Here is the lineup of upcoming HapaSymphony shows:

  • Nov. 5: HapaSymphony featuring Starr Kalihiki, Lea Woods, CandiShell, Lady Laritza La Bouche, and Brandy Lee
  • Dec. 10: HapaSymphony featuring Kimié Miner
  • Feb. 4: HapaSymphony featuring Keauhou
  • April 15: HapaSymphony featuring Honolulu Jazz Quartet
  • April 29: HapaSymphony featuring Raiatea Helm

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health
Patient dead, paramedic critically injured after apparent explosion in ambulance outside hospital
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Will I get a refund if I paid off my student loans? Here’s what we know about Biden’s plan
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Sources: Driver in double fatal crash may have intentionally plowed into oncoming vehicle
Hawaii Little League
Honolulu Little League advances to World Series US championships

Latest News

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra launches new season
The Kealohas leave federal court after learning of their guilty verdicts (Image: Hawaii News Now)
In new court filing, Katherine Kealoha blames prosecutor for ruining her marriage
Ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health
Patient dead, paramedic critically injured after apparent explosion in ambulance outside hospital
Thursday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds to continue with some afternoon showers