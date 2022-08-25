LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?

According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state.

In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.

“Each day, our 7,000-plus team members welcome thousands of guests traveling to, from and within our islands through teamwork, their warm hospitality and a commitment to running an exceptional operation – qualities and values that guide how we treat each other in our offices and airport spaces and make Hawaiian Airlines an amazing and rewarding place to work,” said Robin Kobayashi, senior vice president of human resources at Hawaiian Airlines, in the statement.

To determine the rankings, Forbes partnered with research firm Statista, surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.

Participants shared their responses about their employers based on multiple criteria, from competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for growth within the company and safety of workers.

For the second year in a row, the City and County of Honolulu ranked no. 2 in Hawaii and no. 1 in the state for government services.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious ranking from Forbes, especially given the results were earned by the hard working men and women of the City and County of Honolulu,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi, in a statement.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of the city, and their pride and passion in their work is truly humbling. I am inspired each day by their dedication and service to our community.”

Here’s Forbes’ rankings of top employers in Hawaii:

Hawaiian Airlines City and County of Honolulu Hawaiian Telcom Hilton American Savings Bank Servco Hyatt Hotels Kaiser Permanente University of Hawaii system BAYADA Home Health Care



Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.