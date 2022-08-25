Jury deliberations underway for suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend nearly 8 years ago

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jury deliberations are underway in a murder trial on Maui.

Bernard Brown is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Moreira “Mo” Monsalve back in 2014.

Prosecutors and Brown’s defense attorney made their final arguments to the jury Wednesday morning.

The mother of three was last seen at Brown’s apartment in Wailuku.

“Moreira Monsalve was with the defendant when she drew her last breath,” said Deputy Prosecutor J.W. Hupp. “Only the defendant knows why that night — Jan.12, 2014 — that he chose to do that.”

Her body was never found, but her belongings and her busted cellphone were discovered in a dumpster near his home in Iao Parkside.

“There’s no blood evidence saying that Bernard killed Ms. Monsalve,” said Brown’s lawyer Randall Hironaka. “There’s no hair or other biological evidence saying that Bernard killed Ms. Monsalve. There is no physical evidence whatsoever.”

More than 30 witnesses testified in the murder trial which began earlier this month.

“Ladies and gentlemen, during opening statements I told you that this case was about a witch hunt. It was about a witch hunt to make Bernard look bad and to try and get him,” Hironaka said.

“We are not here because of a witch hunt,” Deputy Prosecutor Mike Kagami said. “We are here because Mo Monsalve was killed on Sunday, January 12th, 2014, and she was killed by the defendant Bernard Brown.”

Jurors went into deliberations just before noon and will resume Thursday morning.

