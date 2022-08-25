Tributes
HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged with murder

58-year-old Tony Johnson aka Samuel Carter held on $2 million bail.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:09 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who allegedly shot a pregnant woman at a Chinatown bus stop has been charged with murder, HPD said Wednesday.

Officials said 58-year-old Tony Johnson has been charged with murder, attempted murder and multiple firearms offenses.

Johnson’s bail is set at $2 million.

Family identified the victim as 24-year-old Alize Agresor-Ayala. They said she was four months pregnant at the time.

Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says

HPD said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. last Friday near the corner of Hotel Street and River Street. Officials said the 58-year-old was brought into custody Tuesday morning.

Police revealed Sunday Agresor-Ayala was alongside her husband when the couple got into an argument with an unidentified man.

Authorities said during the argument, another man then showed up and allegedly shot Agresor-Ayala in the head.

She was hospitalized in critical condition and died Saturday morning.

Johnson is known to have many aliases, one of them being Samuel Carter. It is unknown which alias he was using at the time of the shooting.

This story will be updated.

