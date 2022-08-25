Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Holualoa Theatre fire damages local restaurant ‘Mi Taqueria Potosina’

The blaze destroyed the theater and caused around $50,000 in damage to Mi Taqueria Potosina.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:05 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local restaurant next door to the historic Holualoa Theater also suffered damage from the massive fire on Sunday.

The blaze destroyed the theater and caused around $50,000 in damage to Mi Taqueria Potosina.

The owner, Maria Zavala, was in the restaurant when the fire traveled to her kitchen — damaging equipment.

The Mexican eatery, which has been in business for 16 years, was just remodeled less than three months ago and insurance doesn’t cover the damages.

“We were in shock and like get out of the building because its an old building,” said family member, Charity Zavala.

“I only know my mother in law having her restaurant there a little taco stand where you order at the window and just a little picnic table and if you drive by now it’s the only thing that’s left.”

“We estimated at about $50,000 in loss but no lives were lost she was safe and thank god she got out when she started smelling stuff.”

The owner’s family says Maria wants to reopen but for now she has a second location in Oceanview.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover the damages.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Sources: Driver in double fatal crash may have intentionally plowed into oncoming vehicle
Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore,...
Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
HPD: ‘Reckless’ driver to blame in horrific head-on crash that left 2 dead
Hawaiian Electric officials said a high-voltage short circuit occurred at a substation in...
Power restored on Maui after ‘high-voltage short circuit’ impacts thousands of customers

Latest News

Keolu Hills residents watch a fence go up.
Military says barbed wire fence is for ‘anti-terrorism protection,’ but residents call it an eyesore
The blaze destroyed the theater and caused around $50,000 in damage to Mi Taqueria Potosina.
Holualoa Fire
HNN
Military says barbed wire fence is for ‘anti-terrorism protection,’ but residents call it an eyesore
Rainbow Warriors Football
Get ready for more traffic delays as UH football kicks off this weekend