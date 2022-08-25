Holualoa Theatre fire damages local restaurant ‘Mi Taqueria Potosina’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local restaurant next door to the historic Holualoa Theater also suffered damage from the massive fire on Sunday.

The blaze destroyed the theater and caused around $50,000 in damage to Mi Taqueria Potosina.

The owner, Maria Zavala, was in the restaurant when the fire traveled to her kitchen — damaging equipment.

The Mexican eatery, which has been in business for 16 years, was just remodeled less than three months ago and insurance doesn’t cover the damages.

“We were in shock and like get out of the building because its an old building,” said family member, Charity Zavala.

“I only know my mother in law having her restaurant there a little taco stand where you order at the window and just a little picnic table and if you drive by now it’s the only thing that’s left.”

“We estimated at about $50,000 in loss but no lives were lost she was safe and thank god she got out when she started smelling stuff.”

The owner’s family says Maria wants to reopen but for now she has a second location in Oceanview.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover the damages.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.