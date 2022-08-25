Tributes
Hawaii Island food distributor to pay $90,000 for discrimination lawsuit

Suisan Company will pay $90,000 to resolve a race harassment and retaliation lawsuit filed by...
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:34 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island Food distributor will pay $90,000 to resolve a discrimination lawsuit, a federal agency announced on Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against Suisan Company.

According to the lawsuit, an African American warehouse employee at Suisan was subjected to unwelcome comments because of his race and after telling management about it, he was suspended then fired.

In addition to the money, Suisan has also agreed to implement measures to prevent and address workplace discrimination.

“Even though Hawaii is a racially and culturally diverse state, we continue to see race discrimination and harassment complaints filed with our agency in this region,” said Anna Park, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Los Angeles District, which includes Hawaii in its jurisdiction.

“Suisan has agreed to put in place measures to prevent and address discrimination in the workplace. Other employers should take note and review their current practices to make sure they are complying with federal law.”

