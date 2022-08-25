Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii County revises firearm permitting process amid SCOTUS ruling on gun laws

Your top local stories for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:43 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Department is changing its firearm permitting process following the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun rules.

The department said people who want to apply for a license to carry a concealed or unconcealed firearm must do the following:

  • Complete the Hawaii Police Department Application for License to Carry Firearms.
  • Pass and submit a firearms proficiency test administered by a certified instructor.
  • Submit two front-facing, passport-sized color photographs of the applicant (taken within 30 days prior to submittal of application).
  • Turn in a mental health form.
  • You must be a resident of the County of Hawaii, have a local address, and be 21 years of age or older.

Applications and supporting documentation may be submitted in person or via mail.

Meanwhile, another gun rights case originated in Hilo when a man was denied an application to carry a handgun in public. His attorney pointed out that in 2018 and 2019, not a single private citizen in Hawaii was granted an open or “concealed carry” permit.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health
Patient dead, paramedic critically injured after apparent explosion in ambulance outside hospital
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Will I get a refund if I paid off my student loans? Here’s what we know about Biden’s plan
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Sources: Driver in double fatal crash may have intentionally plowed into oncoming vehicle
Hawaii Little League
Honolulu Little League advances to World Series US championships
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged

Latest News

Thursday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds to continue with some afternoon showers
Ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health
Patient dead, paramedic critically injured after apparent explosion in ambulance outside hospital
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 25, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 25, 2022)
Patient dead, paramedic critically injured after apparent explosion in ambulance outside hospital
Patient dead, paramedic critically injured after apparent explosion in ambulance outside hospital