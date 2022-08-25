Hawaii County revises firearm permitting process amid SCOTUS ruling on gun laws

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Department is changing its firearm permitting process following the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun rules.

The department said people who want to apply for a license to carry a concealed or unconcealed firearm must do the following:

Complete the Hawaii Police Department Application for License to Carry Firearms.

Pass and submit a firearms proficiency test administered by a certified instructor.

Submit two front-facing, passport-sized color photographs of the applicant (taken within 30 days prior to submittal of application).

Turn in a mental health form.

You must be a resident of the County of Hawaii, have a local address, and be 21 years of age or older.

Applications and supporting documentation may be submitted in person or via mail.

Meanwhile, another gun rights case originated in Hilo when a man was denied an application to carry a handgun in public. His attorney pointed out that in 2018 and 2019, not a single private citizen in Hawaii was granted an open or “concealed carry” permit.

