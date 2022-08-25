Tributes
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video of police shooting shows officer ordering suspect to drop knife

In the video, an officer can be seen ordering 41-year-old Jordan Cacatian several times to drop his 4-inch blade.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:06 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island Police Chief Paul Ferreira said Wednesday that a knife-wielding suspect ignored several commands to drop his weapon before he was shot twice in the leg by a police officer.

The Hawaii County Police Department released bodycam video of the dramatic encounter in Hilo on Tuesday.

In the video, an officer can be seen ordering 41-year-old Jordan Cacatian several times to drop his 4-inch blade.

“Put the knife down, put the knife down. I will shoot you if you do not put the knife down. Do you understand me?” the officer said. “Take one more step, I’m shooting you.”

But even after Cacatian was shot, the video shows him sitting on the ground with his knife still in hand.

That’s when police deployed tasers in another attempt to subdue him.

Hawaii Island police identify knife-wielding suspect who ‘rapidly’ approached officer

Cacatian suffered gunshot wounds to his left leg. One of the bullets shattered a bone and required surgery, police said. He also suffered self-inflicted knife wounds to his wrists.

“He remains in police custody at the Hilo Medical Center for the offense of terroristic threatening in the first degree and attempted assault of law enforcement officer in the first degree,” said Ferreira.

The chief said Cacatian had many encounters with officers in the neighborhood.

The officer involved in the shooting ― a 14-year veteran ― has been put on paid administrative leave during the internal investigation.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

