Get ready for more traffic delays as UH football kicks off this weekend

Rainbow Warriors Football
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:48 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are getting ready for their season opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The game is at Clarence T.C Ching Athletics Complex in Manoa — so expect some HEAVY traffic in the area in the early afternoon.

The university said the kick off is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. There will also be a pre-game concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UH staff and special duty officers said they will be around campus directing traffic.

Parking Information

  • Lower Campus parking
    • Fans must pre-purchase a printed football parking pass to park in any Lower Campus lots ahead of time. Parking gates will open at 12:30 p.m. Those holding permits in reserved lots, must enter the designated gate specified on the pas. Those with “Standard Pass - Not Reserved” permits may enter any gate.
    • Click here to purchase a Lower Campus parking pass.
    • There are three entry gates into Lower Campus:
      • Dole Street
      • Old Waialae Road
      • H-1 Freeway 24B Westbound / UH Access Exit
  • Upper Campus parking
    • Fans can purchase an Upper Campus parking pass for $15 on game day at either the East-West Road parking booth or the Maile Way parking booth.
  • Rideshare and drop-off
    • Drop-off and pick-up for rideshare options is located in front of the Center on Disability Studies office on Lower campus.
    • For kupuna and ADA drop-off, enter the Dole Street or H-1/UH Access Exit entrance and follow the signs into Lower Campus Road. Drop-off location is in front of the Center on Disability Studies.
    • All vehicles must exit out of Varsity gate located across the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
  • Neighborhood parking
    • Please be respectful of area residents and do not block driveways.

For more information and to access parking maps, click here.

