Get ready for more traffic delays as UH football kicks off this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are getting ready for their season opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The game is at Clarence T.C Ching Athletics Complex in Manoa — so expect some HEAVY traffic in the area in the early afternoon.

The university said the kick off is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. There will also be a pre-game concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UH staff and special duty officers said they will be around campus directing traffic.

Parking Information

Lower Campus parking Fans must pre-purchase a printed football parking pass to park in any Lower Campus lots ahead of time. Parking gates will open at 12:30 p.m. Those holding permits in reserved lots, must enter the designated gate specified on the pas. Those with “Standard Pass - Not Reserved” permits may enter any gate. Click here to purchase a Lower Campus parking pass. There are three entry gates into Lower Campus: Dole Street Old Waialae Road H-1 Freeway 24B Westbound / UH Access Exit

Upper Campus parking Fans can purchase an Upper Campus parking pass for $15 on game day at either the East-West Road parking booth or the Maile Way parking booth.

Rideshare and drop-off Drop-off and pick-up for rideshare options is located in front of the Center on Disability Studies office on Lower campus. For kupuna and ADA drop-off, enter the Dole Street or H-1/UH Access Exit entrance and follow the signs into Lower Campus Road. Drop-off location is in front of the Center on Disability Studies. All vehicles must exit out of Varsity gate located across the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Neighborhood parking Please be respectful of area residents and do not block driveways.



For more information and to access parking maps, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.