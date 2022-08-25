Tributes
Forecast: Light winds to continue with some afternoon showers

Your top local stories for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:10 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers as sea breezes develop.

Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A trend toward lighter trade winds is expected late Sunday into next week.

An area of increased moisture arriving tomorrow will fuel an increase in windward showers, but should clear the islands in time for the weekend, which should feature limited windward showers.

A new, small south swell is expected to roll through local waters today through Sunday. Also, the current small mid-period northwest swell will lower gradually through Friday.

Short-period choppy surf along east facing shores will remain rather small through Friday, with a gradual uptick expected over the weekend as trade winds gradually strengthen.

Overall, no significant swells are anticipated through the middle of next week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

